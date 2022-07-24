News you need to know: Jeremiah Gray activated, Vanessa Sarno treble and more

Philippine youth weightlifters bag 14 gold medals

Vanessa Sarno dominates the women's 71-kg category.

VANESSA Sarno won three gold medals in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 17-year-old Sarno dominated the women’s 71-kilogram category, lifting 100 kg in the snatch and 130 kg in the clean and jerk for a winning tally of 230 kg.

Anggi Restu of Indonesia bagged silver with a 212 kg total (92-120), and Korea’s Kim Hye-min took the bronze with 211kh (93-118).

Five Filipino weightlifters combined for 14 gold medals in the tournament.

Rose Jean Ramos bagged three gold medals in the youth women’s 45 kg. category, while other winners were Rosalinda Faustino (three gold medals, youth women’s 49 kg), Rosegie Ramos (three gold medals, junior women’s 49 kg) and Angeline Colonia (two gold medals, youth women’s 40 kg class).

Colonia, Rose Jean and Rosegie Ramos, also bagged silver and bronze medals.

Jeremiah Gray update

Is Jeremiah Gray set to see action this conference? PHOTO: PBA Images

JEREMIAH Gray has been activated by Barangay Ginebra ahead of the Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

Picked second in the PBA Draft by Terrafirma and acquired by Ginebra via trade, Gray underwent surgery to repair an ACL injured while playing for TNT in the PBA 3x3 tournament last year and remains in the US doing rehab.

The 6-foot-5 Gray said in an earlier interview he could be available by November but will likely hot top form only by January of next year.

“Just a ‘just in case’ decision,” said coach Tim Cone when asked about Gray being listed on the active roster.

Kent Salado was moved to the injured/reserve list.

EJ Obiena guns for medal at worlds

EJ Obiena competes in Oregon against the world's best.

EJ OBIENA goes for a podium spot in the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

The Filipino Olympian cleared 5.75 meters and wound up sixth in the qualification, with the top 12 advancing to the final.

26-year-old Obiena battles Tokyo Olympics top three Armand Duplantis of Sweden, Christopher Nilsen of the US and Thiago Braz of Brazil, among others.

Obiena is aiming to become the first Filipino athlete to capture a medal in the World Athletics Championships.

