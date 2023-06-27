News you need to know: JB links up with Gilas, Pogoy inks new deal with TNT and more

Justin Brownlee joins Gilas training

PHOTO: sbp

GILAS Pilipinas welcomed Justin Brownlee to the training camp in Estonia.

The 35-year-old Brownlee missed the start of training in Ortigas and Laguna as he underwent a "non-basketball medical procedure" in the US.

Brownlee traveled straight to Europe as Gilas prepares to play against Estonia and Lithuania in tuneup games.

TNT signs RR Pogoy to new deal

PHOTO: TNT

RR Pogoy has signed a new three-year contract with TNT Tropang Giga.

The 31-year-old Pogoy, picked by the Tropang Giga through the special Gilas round of the PBA draft in 2016, averaged 18.9 points playing 34.2 minutes per game in PBA Season 47.

Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

Pogoy is on the 20-man Gilas Pilipinas roster but is skipping the tuneup games in Europe to recover from a hand injury.

Gilas Women suffer 71-point loss

PHOTO: Fiba Asia

AUSTRALIA overpowered the Philippines, 105-34, at the start of the Fiba Women’s Asia Cup on Monday at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.

Darcee Garbin led the Opals with 18 points on 8 of 10 shooting.

Vanessa de Jesus went 7 for 12 and finished with 18 points for Gilas Women.

Afril Bernardino went 1 for 5 and scored four points, which was matched by France Cabinbin on 1 of 4 shooting.