    News you need to know: Jayson David shines for Ginebra, Ancajas wins by KO and more

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images / Jhay Otamias

    David helps lift Ginebra over Rain or Shine

    jayson david ginebra vs rain or shine

    JAYSON David nailed the go-ahead basket with 2.4 second remaining as Ginebra nipped Rain or Shine, 108-107, on Sunday in the PBA on Tour at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

    Von Pessumal went 9 for 21 and finished with a game-high 29 points, Jeremiah Gray had 19 points, while David scored six on 2 of 4 shooting in over 14 minutes of action for the Gin Kings.

    Nick Demusis went 6 for 7 and finished with 16 points, which was matched by Gian Mamuyac on 7 of 18 shooting for rain or Shine, which suffered its first loss in six games in the preseason.

    Blackwater nips Phoenix

    troy rosario phoenix vs blackwater pba on tour

    TROY Rosario showed the way as Blackwater held off Phoenix, 92-90, on Sunday in the PBA on Tour in Pasig.

    Rosario led all scorers, going 10 for 14 and finishing with 24 points, as Blackwater bounced back from a loss to Ginebra and improved to 4-3 in the preseason.

    Sean Manganti came off the bench and delivered 18 points on 6 of 12 shooting for Phoenix, which suffered its fourth loss in seven games.

    Ancajas wins by KO

    Sean Gibbons, Jhya Otamias

    JERWIN Ancajas made short work of Wilner Soto, winning by fifth-round knockout on Saturday at the Armory, Minneapolis (Sunday, Manila time).

    The former IBF super flyweight champion (115lb) was fighting as a super bantamweight (122) for the first time.

    Two body shots sent the Colombian down to the canvas and the 31-year-old Ancajas improved his ring record to 34-3-2 with 23 KOs.

    Martinez stops Bornea

    Jade Bornea, Fernando Martinez

    FERNANDO Martinez of Argentina successfully defended the IBF super-flyweight crown against Filipino Jade Bornea on Saturday in Minneapolis.

    Martinez won by 11th-round stoppage after Bornea was sustained a cut right earlobe in the ninth.

    The champion led all the scorecards, 97-93, 97-93, 98-92, remaining unbeaten in 16 bouts (9 KOs).

    Bornea suffered his first loss (18-1, 12 KOs).

