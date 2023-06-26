News you need to know: Jayson David shines for Ginebra, Ancajas wins by KO and more

David helps lift Ginebra over Rain or Shine

PHOTO: pba images

JAYSON David nailed the go-ahead basket with 2.4 second remaining as Ginebra nipped Rain or Shine, 108-107, on Sunday in the PBA on Tour at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Von Pessumal went 9 for 21 and finished with a game-high 29 points, Jeremiah Gray had 19 points, while David scored six on 2 of 4 shooting in over 14 minutes of action for the Gin Kings.

Nick Demusis went 6 for 7 and finished with 16 points, which was matched by Gian Mamuyac on 7 of 18 shooting for rain or Shine, which suffered its first loss in six games in the preseason.

Blackwater nips Phoenix

PHOTO: jerome ascano

TROY Rosario showed the way as Blackwater held off Phoenix, 92-90, on Sunday in the PBA on Tour in Pasig.

Rosario led all scorers, going 10 for 14 and finishing with 24 points, as Blackwater bounced back from a loss to Ginebra and improved to 4-3 in the preseason.

Sean Manganti came off the bench and delivered 18 points on 6 of 12 shooting for Phoenix, which suffered its fourth loss in seven games.

Ancajas wins by KO

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

JERWIN Ancajas made short work of Wilner Soto, winning by fifth-round knockout on Saturday at the Armory, Minneapolis (Sunday, Manila time).

The former IBF super flyweight champion (115lb) was fighting as a super bantamweight (122) for the first time.

Two body shots sent the Colombian down to the canvas and the 31-year-old Ancajas improved his ring record to 34-3-2 with 23 KOs.

Martinez stops Bornea

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias



FERNANDO Martinez of Argentina successfully defended the IBF super-flyweight crown against Filipino Jade Bornea on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Martinez won by 11th-round stoppage after Bornea was sustained a cut right earlobe in the ninth.

The champion led all the scorecards, 97-93, 97-93, 98-92, remaining unbeaten in 16 bouts (9 KOs).

Bornea suffered his first loss (18-1, 12 KOs).