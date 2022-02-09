News you need to know: Jayson Castro, PBA signings and more

Castro making Gilas comeback?

Jayson Castro could return to Gilas. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

NEARLY six years after retiring from international play, Jayson Castro could be again called to active duty.

Twice named best point guard in Asia, Castro is being considered by Gilas for the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers later this month.

The Philippines has a slot in the tournament as host but is using the qualifiers as part of the preparations.

Now 36, Castro could end up seeing action for the country again as coach Chot Reyes tries to beef up a young Gilas squad after several players’ contracts have expired.

Kib Montalbo, who is returning from an injury, is also being considered.

The sophomore guard underwent surgery in November to repair a meniscal tear.

Northport signings

Roi Sumang returns to the PBA after a short stint in the MPBL. PHOTO: PBA Images

ROI Sumang and Alvin Abundo are back in the PBA, signing with Northport for the remainder of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

With the PBA resumption a few days away and key players Greg Slaughter, Robert Bolick and Nico Elorde yet to be signed, the Batang Pier have taken steps to fill the roster.

Rookie free agent Chris Dumapig has also been added.

Northport also retained Paolo Taha, who was eligible to become a free agent. The 31-year-old guard gets a fresh three-year deal.

Matt Nieto inks three-year deal with NLEX

Third pick in the special round of the 2019 PBA Draft, Matt Nieto is finally set to suit up for NLEX. PHOTO: Jordan Basketball Federation

MATT Nieto is finally joining NLEX after his stint with the Philippine national basketball team.

Picked third by the Road Warriors in the special round of the 2019 PBA Draft, Nieto joins his club on a three-year deal.

Nieto played three games for Gilas in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers and averaged 6.0 points and 4.7 assists.

Nieto joins Kevin Alas, Jericho Cruz, Philip Paniamogan, and recently added Kris Rosales in the NLEX backcourt.

