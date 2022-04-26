News you need to know: Japeth, Meralco, new Ateneo recruit and more

Japeth on SEA Games

Japeth Aguilar's return to the national team remains uncertain. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE Southeast Asian Games opens in a little over two weeks and Japeth Aguilar is unsure if he will be able to suit up for the Philippine men’s basketball team.

The high-leaping Gilas forward said his leg remains swollen from a calf injury sustained in the PBA Governors Cup semifinals. Aguilar saw action in the Basketball World Cup twice and was a member of the Philippine team that bagged the men’s gold in the SEA Games three years ago in Manila under coach Tim Cone.

Coach Chot Reyes had named Aguilar to the national pool for the May 12-23 biennial showcase, but the 25-year-old big man has not attended practice. The Philippine team started training before the Holy Week break, while the Governors’ Cup ended only last week.

“I’m aware na nagsimula na yung practices nila, and I think medyo ang dami na nilang practices together,” said Aguilar.

“To be honest, napag-usapan na namin. Medyo mahirap nga yung sitwasyon kasi hindi 100 percent ang condition ko,” he said, although he has not closed the door.

“We’ll see,” he said.

Bolts plans

Meralco is holding meetings ahead of the PBA Draft. PHOTO: PBA Images

MERALCO is now planning the next steps for the team after a disappointing finish in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Now second placer to Ginebra four times, the Bolts will have meetings with players. Coach Norman Black will also discuss with his staff the plans for the rookie draft.

“We will have the players come in today to talk about the next step as far as their development," said the multi-titled coach.

Meralco also had dinner with Tony Bishop on the eve of his departure. A second choice import after plans to bring in Shabazz Muhammad fell through, Bishop was the Bolts’ import from start to finish in the Governors’ Cup.

“Then the next step is to sit down with management to talk about the draft and the direction of the team moving forward," said Black.

New Blue Eagle recruit

Mason Amos is expected to suit up for the Bluea Eagles in UAAP Season 86. PHOTO: Unofficial: Camp David FB Page

FILIPINO-Australian Mason Amos has committed to the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The 6-foot-7 Amos is expected to see action for the Blue Eagles is UAAP Season 86.

Amos, 17, is still in high school in Brisbane.

He played for Camp David New Zealand in the NBTC National Finals three years ago.

