News you need to know: Japeth, JB, Converge updates and more

Japeth update

Japeth Aguilar has been sidelined nearly two weeks. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



GINEBRA expects to have Japeth Aguilar back in the title series against Meralco.

It remains uncertain when he will be cleared to play.

The Governors’ Cup finals begin on Wednesday and Aguilar is nearly two weeks sidelined.

Ginebra was able to close in four games the best-of-five semifinals against an NLEX squad that struggled after an import change. Aguilar aggravated a calf injury in Game One of that series.

Meralco, however, enters the finals in top form and Ginebra, already without Stanley Pringle for most of the conference, could use the help of the high-flying Aguilar in the title series.

“We expect Japeth to come in at some point in the finals but we don’t know when,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Aljon Mariano has also not played for Ginebra in the conference, but Cone said he could also be back for the finals.

Best Import race

Justin Browlee is in position to take his second Best Import award.

JUSTIN Brownlee now leads the Best Import race in the PBA Governors Cup.

The 33-year-old Brownlee has 53.7 statistical points after Ginebra finished off NLEX in four games in the semifinals.

Four times a PBA champion, Brownlee put himself in position to take his second Best Import award with averages of 26.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 17 games played so far in the conference.

Brownlee scored 47 points a career-playoff high 47 points in the Kings’ 112-93 closeout win over the NLEX Road Warriors in the semifinals.

Mike Harris of Magnolia, which has been eliminated by Meralco, has 49.2 SPs with averages of 26.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Tony Bishop of Meralco is third with 47.5 SPs, averaging 25.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

Converge roster plans

Justine Baltazar is among the top prospects in the Season 47 rookie pool.

BASED on former PBA commissioner Chito Salud’s calculations, Converge will be picking third, fourth, and 15th overall in the rookie draft in May.

Salud, now governor of the team that took over the Alaska Aces franchise, said the team is seeking a big man and a shooter in the draft.

Converge has retained Jeff Cariaso as coach and is now working on trades and draft plans to field a competitive squad in Season 47.

“We want a big man. We want a good big man, and then a good distance shooter. That’s what we are looking for,” said Salud during an appearance in a SPIN POV episode.

“Ang hinahanap po namin ay malaki na makakatulong sa amin. We are not that big. At ‘yung may shooting. I guess all teams are looking for that na ‘yung may shooting sa labas lalo na ‘yung sa tres,” Salud said.

Among the players expected to enter the coming draft pool who fit Converge's needs are La Salle's Justin Baltazar, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Juan Gomez de Liano, and Ateneo's Tyler Tio.

Incidentally, Baltazar is part of the famed basketball stable of Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda, who was recently tapped by Converge team owner Dennis Anthony Uy as a consultant, although not in a formal capacity.

