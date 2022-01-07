News you need to know: Japeth extension, Brondial transfer and more

SMB boosts frontcourt

Rodney Brondial reunites with his college coach. PHOTO: PBA Images

SAN Miguel Beer has acquired free agent Rodney Brondial.

The 31-year-old Brondial declined Alaska’s two-year offer after his contract expired, choosing to enter free agency. The former Adamson forward reunites with his college coach Leo Austria at San Miguel Beer.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brondial was picked sixth overall by Ginebra in the 2014 PBA Draft and later suited up for Barako Bull, Purefoods and Alaska.

Japeth contract extension

PHOTO: PBA Images

JAPETH Aguilar has agreed to three-year contract extension with Ginebra, according to sources.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Aguilar has been with Ginebra since 2013, when he moved from Globalport.

The top pick in the 2009 PBA Draft by Burger King, Aguilar soon suited up for TNT before making his NBA bid through the D-League.

Ginebra earlier agreed to three-year deals with Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger.

Patafa-Obiena feud update

Patafa alleges that EJ Obiena had submitted falsified liquidation documents . PHOTO: Ernest Obiena - EJ Obiena on Facebook

THE Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) said on Wednesday it is deferring the implementation of EJ Obiena's expulsion from the national pool and the filing of criminal charges against the Olympic pole vaulter 'for two weeks.'

In a letter signed by Patafa chairman Rufus Rodriguez, the athletics body said it is deferring the actions recommended by its fact-finding body in deference to calls made by government officials to resolve the issue 'like sportsmen.'

Patafa said it's move is consistent with the association's desire to have all the parties concerned go to a mediation offered by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) through Chairman Butch Ramirez.

