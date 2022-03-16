News you need to know: Jaja, Alyssa in nat'l pool; Mariano, PBA updates and more

New imports in Governors’ Cup

Mark St. Fort plays for the Bahamas national team. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

NLEX and Alaska parade new imports as they clash in the quarterfinals of the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Aces, No. 7 in the round of eight, has brought in 33-year-old Mark Saint Fort to replace the injured Olu Ashaolu.

Continue reading below ↓

Alaska team governor Dickie Bachmann confirmed Saint Fort arrived last Sunday.

A Bahamas national player based in Wauchula, Florida, Saint Fort last saw action in the Japan B.League second division last year for the Fukushima Firebonds. Saint Fort also played college ball with Savannah State University and Warner University.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Second seed NLEX earlier tapped Cameron Clark as KJ McDaniels had to leave to attend to his pregnant girlfriend.

Philippine women’s volleyball pool

Jaja Santiago, who is playing in Japan, has been included in the national pool. PHOTO: Ageo Medics

Continue reading below ↓

AGEO Medics import Jaja Santiago and Creamline star Alyssa Valdez head the 16-woman training pool for the women's volleyball team seeing action in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in May.

With the Philippines looking to improve on its fourth place finish in women’s volleyball in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, the PNVF brought back Volleyball Thailand League Best Scorer Mylene Paat along with Kat Arado, Dawn Macandili, Aby Marano, Ria Meneses and Ces Molina.

Majoy Baron, absent from the initial list of 20 playets, has been included in the pool together with new call-ups Jema Galanza, Dell Palomata, Kat Tolentino, Deanna Wong, and Iris Tolenada, and high school standings Jelai Gajero and Casiey Dongallo from California Academy of Antipolo.

This group will travel to Brazil on April 12 to prepare for the upcoming matches in Hanoi.

Aljon Mariano update

Aljon Mariano is not ready to see action. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

BARANGAY Ginebra will play without Aljon Mariano when the Kings face TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Mariano, who has not seen action this season after surgeries to remove bone spurs on his foot, was activated this week but is not ready to see action.

Coach Tim Cone said the 29-year-old forward could see action if Ginebra gets past twice-to-beat TNT.

The Kings finished in sixth spot in the elimination round with a 6-5 win-loss record, while TNT had a 7-4 mark for third place.

“He won’t play in the quarters. There’s a chance he might make the semis if we get that far,” said Cone on Tuesday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.