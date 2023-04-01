News you need to know: It's TNT vs Ginebra in finals, Alyssa update and more

TNT sets up title showdown with Ginebra

RONDAE Hollis-Jefferson had 42 points in 42 minutes of action as TNT sent Meralco packing with a 107-92 Game Four victory in their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Calvin Oftana had 21 points off the bench as TNT won the best-of-five series, 3-1, and arranged a showdown with Ginebra in the finals.

The Gin Kings swept the San Miguel Beermen in the other semifinal.

KJ McDaniels shot 15 for 25 and wound up with 37 points for the Bolts.

Alyssa Valdez update

TWO months after undergoing a procedure on her injured right knee, Alyssa Valdez says she is not ruling out seeing action for the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games.

Creamline never revealed the actual diagnosis and procedure, but after missing the PVL All-Filipino Conference, the 29-year-old Valdez is not closing the door on a return to the national team. She suffered the injury in December during the bronze medal in the Reinforced Conference.

“Even if it's a small chance I'll grab it to help kung ano yung makakatulong sa national team,” said Valdez.

The national federation has yet to announce the team for the SEAG in Cambodia.

Early exit for Gilas 3x3

The Philippines bowed out of the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup with an 18-21 loss to Qatar on Friday at the Singapore Sports Hub OCBC Square.

It was a disappointing finish for the Gilas 3x3, which placed fourth last year.

Almond Vosotros scored nine, Samboy De Leon had five points, Jorey Napoles added three and Brandon Bates had one in the game against Qatar.

Gilas earlier lost, 11-14, to Iran, which enters the quarterfinals unbeaten.