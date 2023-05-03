News you need to know: Indonesia's triple threat in SEAG hoops and more

Indonesia’s triple threat

INDONESIA, as expected, has assembled a triple threat of naturalized players for its title-retention bid in the Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball.

Anthony Beane from the US joins forces with Lester Prosper from the Dominican Republic and Dame Diagne from Senegal for the Cambodia SEA Games after Marques Bolden led the Indonesians to the title last year in Vietnam.

Back in the squad from the champion team are Brandon Jawato, Andakara Prastawa, Yudha Saputra, Juan Laurent and Vincent Kosasih. Indonesia will also have Arighi Noor, Julian Chalias, Kaleb Ramot and Widyanta Teja.

The Philippines will be led by naturalized Filipino Justin Brownlee in its bid to regain the crown.

Valdez back as PH flag bearer

ALYSSA Valdez is back as Team Philippines flag bearer as the country takes part in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games .

Philippine flag bearer in the opening rites of the Singapore SEA Games in 2015, Valdez is again tapped to lead the delegation in the parade of nations at the Morodok Techo Stadium in Phnom Penh on Friday.

The Philippines will be represented by 50 female athletes in the opening rites in Cambodia.

"It’s such an honor to be the flag bearer for this year’s SEA Games," said Valdez. "It’s a big responsibility but I’m grateful for the trust given to me once again."

Frayna, Mendoza assured of silver in SEA Games

THE Philippines is assured of a silver medal in the Cambodian chess game of ouk chaktrang even as Janelle Mae Frayna and Shaina Mendoza lost to Vietnam on Tuesday in the Southeast Asian Games.

Vietnam took the lead with six wins after Nu Hong An Ton and Thanh Phuong Thao Pham won, 2.5-1.5, over Frayna and Mendoza in the women’s doubles 60 minutes.

The Philippines slid to second spot at 5-1.