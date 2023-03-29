News you need to know: Danny I plans, volleyball roundup and more

Danny I’s plans

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

DANNY Ildefonso said he is ready to return to action if Converge needs him.

After a four-minute appearance in an elimination-round game for the FiberXers, a loss to Meralco, Ildefonso was not fielded in the next game against Barangay Ginebra, also a loss, and in the quarterfinal match against his former team San Miguel.

The twice-to-beat Beermen needed only a game to dispose of the FiberXers.

The 46-year-old Ildefonso said he is feeling great and can still see action.

“Bakit hindi? Basta ready lang tayo,” said Ildefonso, also an assistant coach with Converge and National Univeristy. “At least sa basketball, basta kung kailangan tayo, nandoon lang tayo. Parati lang tayong magpapakundisyon.”

Creamline forces decider

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

CREAMLINE kept its title-retention bid alive, overcoming a sluggish start to beat Petro Gazz, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 15-6, on Tuesday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Michele Gumabao led all scorers with 21 points on 15 attacks, four blocks, and two aces as the Cool Smashers took the second match of the best-of-three series after dropping the opener.

Tots Carlos had 20 points, Jema Galanza added 17 points, while Ced Domingo scored 14 for Creamline.

Rem Palma came up with 16 points on 12 attacks and four blocks, while Aiza Maizo-Pontillas scored 15.

F2 takes third place

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

KIM Kianna Dy showed the way as F2 Logistics completed a sweep of PLDT in the battle for third with a 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15 victory on Tuesday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Dy scored 19 points on 15 attacks, while Ara Galang had 14 points on 10 attacks and four blocks. F2 won the first match of the best-of-three series, also in four sets.

It was F2’s first podium finish since joining the PVL in 2021.

Dell Palomata led PLDT with 16 points, while Mean Mendrez added 14.