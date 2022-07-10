News you need to know: Greg Slaughter, Gilas 3x3 and more

Slaughter moves to Japan B2 League

Greg Slaughter is set to return to return to action nearly half a year after his contract with NorthPort expired. PHOTO: Greg Slaughter Instagram

UNABLE to secure a deal with NorthPort in the PBA, Greg Slaughter has agreed to sign with a second division team in the Japan B.League.

The 34-year-old Slaughter is joining Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka on a deal worth deal worth $22,000 (around ₱1.2 million) a month, according to sources.

Slaughter averaged 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in four games with NorthPort in last season’s Governors Cup.

The seven-footer joins a Fukuoka team that had a 20-30 record last season.

Gilas 3x3 splits assignments

The Philippines beats Singapore then bows to China. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

GILAS Pilipinas went 1-1 in the main draw of the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup on Saturday in Singapore.

Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Samboy de Leon and Joseph Eriobu defeated the hosts, 21-17, before bowing to China 11-21 in Pool C play.

Gilas 3x3 plays in the knockout quarterfinals against Pool A top seed and world No. 6 Mongolia at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

China is undefeated in four matches.

Converge, Rain or Shine win

RK Ilagan delivers again for Converge. PHOTO: PBA Images



RK Ilagan scored 20 and Jeo Ambohot added 15 as Coverge defeated Northport, 104-98, in the PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

It was the FiberXers’ second straight win and fourth in nine games.

Kevin Ferrer had 21points and Arwind Santos added 20 for Northport, who suffered its sixth straight defeat for a 2-6 win-loss record.

Rain or Shine defeated NLEX, 96-86, for their second win in eight games.

Santi Santillan had 18 points and Gian Mamuyac added 15 for Elasto Painters.

Don Trollano scored 20 and Calvin Oftana had 17 points for the Road Warriors, who absorbed their third straight loss for a 4-5 record.

