News you need to know: Jeremiah Gray, Jack Animam update, volleyball signings and more

Recovery starts for Jeremiah Gary

Jeremiah Gray faces a lengthy stay on the sidelines. PHOTO: PBA Images

JEREMIAH Gray could be out nine months up to a year as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn ACL.

The 25-year-old Gray, who sustained the knee injury in the PBA 3x3, underwent surgery in California.

Gray was a key player in the TNT Tropang Giga’s run to the title in the first leg of the pro league’s three-a-side tournament, but the 6-foot-5 forward for injured in the third leg.

SPIN.ph learned that TNT management shouldered the cost of the operation, which took a while considering the travel restrictions for passengers bound for the US at this time of the pandemic.

Jack Animam to undergo knee surgery

Jack Animam is preparing to undergo surgery this week, according to sources. PHOTO: Radnicki Kragujevac on Instagram

JACK Animam faces an extended layoff as she undergoes ACL and MCL surgery.

Spin.ph sources bared that the 6-foot-2 Bulakenya is preparing to go under the knife this week in Cincinnati.

Her handlers East West Private has yet to comment on the matter.

Animam last played for Radnicki Kragujevac in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia.

The 23-year-old Animam became the first homegrown Filipina to play in a European pro league, averaging 20.0 points and 14.3 rebounds through eight games.

Gervacio joins F2

Dzi Gervacio is back to compete in indoor volleball.

ATENEO standout Dzi Gervacio is teaming up with her former UAAP rivals from La Salle at F2 Logistics in the Premier Volleyball League’s 2022 season.

Gervacio, is making a comeback in indoor volleyball after focusing on beach volleyball for the past two years. She last played competitive indoor volleyball for the Perlas Spikers in the 2019 PVL season.

A former 'Fab Five' member, Gervacio joins longtime rivals from La Salle and Lady Spikers head coach Ramil De Jesus.

F2 Logistics also signed former NCAA MVP Shola Alvarez, a former Jose Rizal University stalwart who spent the last three years with PLDT.

The 30-year-old opposite hitter is teaming up with De Jesus, middle blocker Aby Marano, outside hitter Ara Galang and setter Kim Fajardo for the first time since facing La Salle in back-to-back UAAP Finals in 2012 and 2013, where the Lady Spikers completed their ‘three-peat.'

