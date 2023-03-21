News you need to know: Governors' Cup Best Import race and more

RHJ leads Best Import race

TNT holds the top seeding in the PBA Governors' Cup playoffs, and it’s not surprising Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is leading the statistical race among imports.

Hollis-Jefferson, brought in to replace Jalen Hudson six games into the conference, has 59.0 statistical points in five games with the Tropang Giga with averages of 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.4 steals, and 1.0 block shot.

Magnolia’s Antonio Hester and former Converge import Jamaal Franklin share second spot at 56.0SPs.

Kevin Murphy of also-ran NorthPort topped the scoring with a 36.7 average and is No. 4 in the Bes Import race followed by San Miguel’s Cameron Clark with 51.8SPs, Justin Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra with 51.5SPs and KJ McDaniels of Meralco with 51.3SPs.

NLEX roster revamp

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

COACH Frankie Lim looks to make major changes in the lineup as NLEX tries to topple the league giants.

The Road Warriors exited the Governors’ Cup on the first day of the playoffs, getting eliminated by Ginebra, and noted that the top teams in the playoffs feature members of the Philippine team.

Before Lim was hired in as new NLEX coach last year, the Road Warriors sent Gilas Pilipinas forward Calvin Oftana to TNT in a three-team trade.

Lim hopes to arrange trades, while also hoping to improve the squad by luring free agents.

“Kailangan magpalakas kami. Yun ang dapat naming gawin. We cannot stick to this team. We have to get yung mga magagaling na players,” said Lim.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN