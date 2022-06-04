News you need to know: Ginebra updates, Gilas coach and more

Dillinger nearing return

Jared Dillinger is doubtful for the opener, but is expected to see action soon. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

GINEBRA expects Jared Dillinger to see action in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup after missing the Season 46 Governors’ Cup due to injuries.

Yet to ink a new contract, Dillinger is not on the Gin Kings’ opening-day roster but coach Tim Cone says the veteran will be signed to a new deal.

Cone sees the 38-year-old Dillinger suiting up in the elimination round.

“I don’t know if he will be ready for the first game but he should be ready, early part of the elims. We think he will be ready," Cone said.

“He is not quite practicing now but he is very close, doing a few basketball-related things but not full yet. We expect him to be ready in maybe two to three weeks.”

Ginebra begins its Philippine Cup campaign against Blackwater on June 12.

Ginebra trades MJ Ayaay

MJ Ayaay joins his third team in the PBA.

BARANGAY Ginebra have shipped guard MJ Ayaay to Northport for a 2023 second-round draft pick.

Ayaay, a free agent acquisition by Ginebra after being taken ninth overall in the PBA draft by Alaska in 2018, joins his third team in the PBA.

He appeared in 18 games with Ginebra in the Governors’ Cup.

Northport has also added big man Chris Javier, who last saw action for TNT in the PBA 3x3.

Gilas coaching situation

Nenad Vucinic will call the shots for Gilas in the Fiba qualifiers. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

CHOT Reyes is expected to return as head coach of the Philippine men’s basketball team ahead of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup, according to sources.

Nenad Vucinic was tapped to call the shots for Gilas for the next window of the Basketball World Cup qualifiers after the country’s silver medal finish in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games, is first finish off the top of the podium since 1989.

But insiders say the plan to have Vucinic take over for the qualifiers had been part of the Gilas plan as Reyes focuses on TNT’s title defense in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas insiders assured that Reyes will be back on the job, even as early as the Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia in mid-July.

