News you need to know: Ginebra, TNT win; LA Tenorio update and more

Ginebra draws first blood

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger scored 33 on 13 of 19 shooting as Ginebra defeated San Miguel on Friday in Game One of the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Jamie Malonzo shot 10 for 20, finishing with 27 points, while Justin Brownlee added 24, going 8 for 20 as the Gin Kings drew first blood in the best of five series.

Cameron Clark had 26 points, shooting 10 for 15, while CJ Perez went 7 for 16 and had 23 points.

Marcio Lassiter added 20, going 8 for 14.

LA Tenorio update

PHOTO: marlo cueto

LA Tenorio is determined to return to action and could be back in Ginebra uniform by October.

San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua said Tenorio, who was on the sidelines for Game One of the semifinals but declined interviews, said Tenorio is doing very well physically and mentally.

The 38-year-old Tenorio had surgery in Singapore and is expected to undergo chemotherapy as he battles colon cancer.

“He said his going to play again in October,” said Chua. The opening of PBA Season 48 was moved to October to give way to Gilas Pilipinas’ participation in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

TNT routs Meralco in Game One

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

RONDA Hollis-Jefferson had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as TNT routed Meralco, 110-80, to In Game One of the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Roger Pogoy had 21 points on 8 of 15 shooting, while Calvin Oftana went 4 for 7 and finished with 15 points.

KJ McDaniels had a tough night shooting 5 for 16 and wound up with 12 points for Meralco, while Bong Quinto added 11, going 5 for 12.

Pinay footballers rise

THE Philippine women’s football team moved up to No. 49 in the world rankings.

No. 53 last year, the Pinay footballers are preparing to see action in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and the Olympic qualifying tournament.