News you need to know: Tenorio not retiring yet, PBA quarterfinals and more

Meralco tries to dispose of Magnolia in one game

PHOTO: PBA Images

MERALCO hopes to avoid getting dragged into a decider against Magnolia as the twice-to-beat Bolts take on the Hotshots in the PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Coach Norman Black is wary of the Hotshots, who actually matched the Bolts’ 7-4 win-loss record in the eliminations, slipping to fifth after the tiebreak.

Focus will be on Magnolia import Antonio Hester, naturally, but the Meralco defense is also bracing for a Paul Lee explosion.

“He has been red hot lately,” said Meralco coach Norman Black.

Top seed TNT takes on No. 8 Phoenix. Second seed San Miguel has eliminated Converge and will take on No. 3 Ginebra, which defeated NLEX.

Tenorio not retiring yet

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

LA Tenorio is determined to beat cancer and return to action with Ginebra.

The PBA’s Ironman underwent surgery after being diagnosed with colon cancer and is set to undergo further treatment.

“I am lifting everything to God now and I believe there is a higher purpose as I go through this part of my life. I am not yet retiring from the game I love, and with the help of the best doctors in the Philippines and Singapore, I BELIEVE i can touch a basketball once more and return stronger,” said Tenorio in a statement.

Tenorio made the official announcement at Ginebra practice, according to SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua.

PVL results

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

CREAMLINE completed a sweep of the semifinal series against F2 Logistics with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 victory on Tuesday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at MOA Arena.

Tots Carlos had 19 points on 18 attacks and an ace, Michelle Gumabao scored 12, while Jema Galanza and Ced Domingo added 11 each for the Cool Smashers.

Watch Now

Kim Kianna Dy led F2 with 11 points.

PLDT kept its finals bid alive, forcing a semifinal decider against Petro Gazz with a 14-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15 victory in the second match of the best-of-three series.

Jovie Prado scored 16 and Mich Morente added 15 for the High Speed Hitters.