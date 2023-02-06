News you need to know: Ginebra, SMB win; PBA import changes and more

Ginebra off to strong start

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

BARANGAY Ginebra overcame a third-quarter slip, rallying to beat Rain or Shine, 116-108, to start its PBA Governors’ Cup title-retention bid on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Justin Brownlee had 29 points on 11 of 17 shooting while issuing 11 assists and pulling down 10 rebounds for the Gin Kings, who looked in control early but fell behind as many as nine points in the third.

Japeth Aguilar had 18 points, going 8 for 11, while Scottie Thompson shot 6 for 9, finishing with 15 points.

Michael Qualls had 23 points on 7 of 21 shooting for Rain or Shine, which suffered its fourth loss in as many games.

SMB gains share of lead

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

SAN Miguel moved into a tie for first place in the Governors’ Cup with a 100-98 squeaker over Magnolia on Sunday.

Cameron Clark had 19 points, Marcio Lassiter added 18, while four other Beermen scored in double figures.

The Beermen improved to 4-0, joining Converge and NLEX on top.

Erik McCree shot 4 for 18, finishing with 13 points for Magnolia, winless in three games and is just a spot above cellar-dwelling Rain or Shine and Northport at 0-4. Paul Lee led Magnolia with 19 points.

Imports situation

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

MAGNOLIA coach Chito Victolero declined to comment on the reported hiring of Antonio Hester as import.

He did say Eric McCree is being evaluated with the Hotshots winless in three games.

Rain or Shine is also mulling an import change.

The Elasto Painters are 0-4 with Michael Qualls.

Coach Yeng Guiao says the decision could be made in the next few days for the new import to be able to practice ahead of Rain or Shine’s next game, against Blackwater on Sunday.

Obiena wins in Poland

EJ Obiena bagged his second title of the season, topping the 2023 Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland on Sunday with a 5.77-meter vault.

The Filipino Olympic pole vaulter won the Perche en Or in France last week by clearing 5.82 meters.

Obiena was also coming off a record-setting performance in the Mondo Classic in Sweden where he tied his personal and national indoor mark of 5.91 meters, good for third place.