News you need to know: Ginebra beats Bay Area, Marcial wins on points and more

Ginebra stops Bay Area

Justin Brownlee goes 17 for 27 in 38 minutes of action. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

BARANGAY Ginebra did what four other PBA teams failed to pull off, defeating guest Bay Area, 111-93, on Sunday in the Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

The Dragons didn’t have the import that led it to a four-game win streak, with Myles Powell getting relieved by Andrew Nicholson in a pre-arranged roster adjustment.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But Justin Brownlee was simply too much, leading all scorers by delivering 46 points and Ginebra new guy Jamie Malonzo topping all locals with 17 markers.

Christian Standhardinger came up with 11 points and Stanley Pringle scored 10 in the game that saw second pick Jeremiah Gray make his PBA debut, chipping in with five points on 2 of 4 shooting in 10 minutes of play as Ginebra improved its win-loss record to 2-1.

Watch Now

Nicholson wound up with 28 points on 12 of 24 shooting, while Glen Yang scored 15 for Bay Area.

Beermen bounce back

Diamond Stone plays 43 minutes, going 17 for 29. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

SAN Miguel got on track after a disappointing conference opener, beating Rain or Shine, 113-105, in a heated game on Sunday.

Diamond Stone scored a game-high 42 points as the Beermen improved to 1-1 after a stunning loss to Blackwater.

June Mar Fajardo had 21 points as San Miguel got a big boost ahead of the match against the Bay Area Dragons.

Beau Belga was ejected with a little under five minutes remaining due to a flagrant foul penalty two. Stone was also called for a technical foul for trash-talking Belga, while San Miguel guard Chris Ross and Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao were also assessed technicals for a verbal exchange.

Steve Taylor Jr. had 20 points, while six others scored in double digits for the Elasto Painters, who slipped to 2-2.

Marcial wins but Ancajas falls short in title bid

Eumir Marcial is now 3-0 in the pro ranks. PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OLYMPIC medalist Eumir Marcial came up with another big win in the pro ranks, overcoming a big cut to beat Steven Pichardo of the US on Saturday in Carson, California.

Marcial, bronze medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, suffered a cut on the side of his right eye from an accidental headbutt in the second round but went on to claim victory on points after six rounds.

James Green, Ivan Guillermo, and Ellis Johnson all saw the fight in favor of Marcial, 60-54.

The 26-year-old Marcial is now 3-0 as a pro.

Jerwin Ancajas, however, absorbed a disappointing loss in the main event.

Fernando Martinez of Argentina won by unanimous decision, 119-109, 118-110, 118-110, retaining the IBF super-flyweight title.

Martinez beat Ancajas also by decision in February to wrest the IBF 115-pound belt.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.