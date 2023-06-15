News you need to know: Gilas Pilipinas, Ginebra roster updates and more

Big boost for Gilas

GILAS Pilipinas got a big boost amid its roster woes, with June Mar Fajardo expected to be cleared for full-contract training ahead of the team’s trip to Europe.

The 33-year-old Fajardo, who suffered a knee injury in San Miguel’s stint in the East Asia Super League in March, has joined Gilas Pilipinas drills and is eager to see action again for the Philippine men’s basketball team in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Japan league player Carl Tamayo has pulled out of the national pool, while it is uncertain when Kai Sotto would be able to join the team scheduled to play pocket tournaments and tuneup matches in Europe.

Gilas Pilipinas is slated to leave for Estonia on June 22.

Ginebra update

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle will not see action for Ginebra in the PBA On Tour.

The Gin Kings are giving their second stringers the opportunity to play, while allowing the key team members time to recover.

Standhardinger last month retired from the Philippine men’s basketball team after playing through knee issues in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia. Pringle also had knee problems last season in the PBA.

"Sabi Kasi ng mga trainers the important thing is to strengthen them. So we're going to do that," said assistant coach Richard del Rosario.

Gin Kings win

NARDS Pinto showed the way as Barangay Ginebra defeated Phoenix, 95-89, on Wednesday for its first win in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The 32-year-old Pinto had 22 points on 9 of 15 shooting, while Aljon Mariano went 8 for 13, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds, as Ginebra improved its win-loss record to 1-2.

Jayson David shot 7 for 12 and had 15 points, which was matched by Raymond Aguilar on 6 of 9 shooting.

RJ Jazul had 18 points for Phoenix, which slid to 2-3.

Blackwater downs Converge

PHOTO: jerome ascano

RASHAWN McCarthy scored 30 points on 10 of 17 shooting as Blackwater defeated Converge, 102-97, on Wednesday in the PBA on Tour in Pasig.

Baser Amer and Rey Suerte had 12 points each for Blackwater, which notched its third win in five games in the exhibition series.

Justin Arana had 32 points and 17 rebounds for Converge, which suffered its third loss in four games.