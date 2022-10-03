News you need to know: Gray update, PBA roundup; UAAP results and more

Ginebra, Rain or Shine win

Ginebra improves to 1-1. PHOTO: PBA Images

JUSTIN Brownlee put Ginebra on the winning track, lifting the Gin Kings past the Meralco Bolts, 99-91, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The 34-year-old Brownlee had 34 points as Ginebra bounced back from a loss to Rain or Shine.

Stanley Pringle scored 16 and Scottie Thompson added 15 for the Gin Kings.

Chris Newsome did not see action for Meralco due to a calf injury sustained in a loss to Northport.

Johnny O'Bryant had 31 points and 16 rebounds for the Bolts.

Rain or Shine made it two straight wins after an opening-day loss, routing Terrafirma, 106-94.

Steve Taylor had 20 points and 24 rebounds, while rookie Gian Mamuyac scored 17.

Lester Prosper, who averaged 42 points and 23 rebounds in the team's first two outings, had 20 points and 16 rebounds as Terrafirma slipped to 0-3 this conference and has now lost 19 consecutive games.

Gray update

Jeremiah Gray could be a week away from playing for Ginebra. PHOTO: PBA Images

JEREMIAH Gray is eager to see action. Ginebra won't budge.

Coach Tim Cone said Gray, who has been practicing with the Kings after recovering from knee surgery, will be held out a little more as the team takes extra precaution.

Acquired in a trade with Terrafirma earlier this year, the No. 2 pick in the Season 47 draft joined Ginebra in the Philippine Cup and was activated late in the conference but has not seen action. He was in uniform in the game against Meralco on Sunday night.

“He wants to play really badly. He was telling everybody he wants to be in the lineup,” Cone said. “But we’re the one who’s holding him back.”

“It could be another week, it could be another two weeks, but we’re not sure. But he’s back to practice, he’s doing the most normal stuff that everybody else does. We try to be a little bit more careful with him.”

UAAP results

Ateneo is off to a winning start. PHOTO: UAAP

FORTHSKY Padrigao scored 19 points as Ateneo defeated Far Eastern University, 79-70, on Sunday in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament at MOA Arena.

BJ Andrade came up with 15 points, while Dave Ildefonso had 14 points and 12 boards for the Blue Eagles.

LJ Gonzales had 19 points, while Patrick Sleat added 17 for the Tamaraws.

John Lloyd Clemente had 15 points as National University overcame University of the East, 77-70.

