News you need to know: Ginebra gains share of second spot and more

Ginebra gains share of second

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

GINEBRA notched its third consecutive win, easing past Converge, 120-101, on Sunday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Jamie Malonzo scored 29 on 10 of 15 shooting, while Justin Brownlee and Christian Standhardinger had 28 points each as the Gin Kings recorded their seventh win in nine games for a share of second spot with San Miguel, behind only TNT (8-1).

Converge suffered its fifth loss in 11 games.

Jamaal Franklin came up with only four points on 2 of 5 shooting in 35 minutes of action for the FiberXers. Maverick Ahanmisi led Converge, going 8 for 21 off the bench, finishing with 24 points.

Meralco moves to fifth spot

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

KJ McDaniels scored 19 on 7 of 17 shooting as Meralco defeated Phoenix, 92-86, in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Aaron Black went 6 for 14 and wound up with 18 points, while Chris Banchero added 13 points as Meralco improved to 7-4 for fifth place.

DuVauhn Maxwell scored 29 points for Phoenix, which absorbed its seventh loss in 11 games.

The Fuel Masters sit in eighth spot, but NorthPort has a game in hand and could still force a playoff.

NorthPort takes on TNT on Wednesday.

Abando, Anyang top EASL

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ANYANG KGC topped the East Asia Super League Champions Week with a 90-84 win over Korean Basketball League champion Seoul SK Knights on Sundat in Okinawa.

Rhenz Abando went 5 for 9, finishing with 11 points, while Darryl Monroe had 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting for Anyang.

Omari Spellman shot 8 for 20 and wound up with 19 points for Anyang, which bagged US$250,000 (around P13 million).

