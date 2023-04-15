News you need to know: Ginebra regains series lead, Pingris joins MPBL and more

Kings regain control

PHOTO: jerome ascano

STANLEY Pringle went 6 for 6 from the three-point line as Ginebra set a franchise record with 18 triples in a 117-103 victory over TNT in Game Three of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series as Pringle finished with 22 points.

Justin Brownlee bounced back from a dismal Game Two performance where he went 3 for 16 including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc, as he came up with a team-high 29 points on 11 of 19 shooting, making 3 of 5 attempts from the three-point line.

Jamie Malonzo scored 27 on 8 of 15 shooting, Scottie Thompson had 16 points and 10 assists, while Christian Standhardinger had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 32 points for TNT. Mikey Williams scored 19 and Poy Erram added 14.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Pingris joins Imus team in MPBL

PHOTO: Imus SV Squad on Facebook

MARC Pingris is set to suit up for Imus SV Squad in the MPBL.

The 41-year-old Pingris, who last played in the PBA with Magnolia in 2021, is expected to finally see action again after an aborted return last year when he was signed by Nueva Ecija for the MPBL Invitational.

Pingris was included in Pampanga’s preliminary roster earlier this week but ended up joining Imus.

Chua goes under the knife

PHOTO: jerome ascano

Watch Now

JUSTIN Chua braces for a long recovery after surgery to repair a torn right ACL.

The 33-year-old TNT big man sustained the injury in Game One of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals against Ginebra on Sunday and was set to go under the knife on Friday.

Chua needed almost a year to get back from a similar injury eight years ago and expects the same, hence the decision to have surgery soon.

“Gonna get surgery ASAP. Then rehab din agad,” said Chua.

TNT trails in the title series 1-2.