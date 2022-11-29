News you need to know: Nards Pinto injury update and more

Nards Pinto update

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

NARDS Pinto’s right foot has been put in a splint, his return to action uncertain.

The Ginebra guard twisted his foot on a bad landing after a layup during the game against Northport on Sunday.

The Gin Kings won, 122-105, but will be without Pinto in Wednesday’s game against Converge. It is the same day that Pinto will visit the doctors again, with a final diagnosis expected.

Running third, Ginebra is still looking to move up in the standings with one game to play.

In eight games this conference, Pinto averaged 2.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Myles Powell gives to charity

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

MYLES Powell spent his first Thanksgiving away from home by doing charity work in the Philippines.

The American guard and his Bay Area teammates, on a break from the PBA, spend time with children at a local charity community.

Hong Kong-based Bay Area is the first overseas team for the 25-year-old Powell, who had suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers.

“This is really the first time that I’ve ever been away from home,” said Powell.

He was joined in the charity event by Andrew Nicholson and Duncan Reid among other Bay Area Dragons.

Bay Area has secured the No. 1 spot in the Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals with a 10-2 win-loss record.