News you need to know: Ginebra-Phoenix playoff; GAB blacklists De Guzman

Controversial SMB 3x3 player a no-show at GAB meeting

DANIEL de Guzman missed the virtual meeting the Games an Amusements Board (GAB) set on Friday and now the San Miguel Beer 3x3 player risks losing his professional basketball license.

GAB sought a meeting with De Guzman, who has been linked to betting on PBA games.

De Guzman allegedly gave a bettor a tip on a San Miguel Beer-Barangay Ginebra game in the Philippine Cup, in exchange for a cut in the winnings.

The 42nd pick overall in the 2019 PBA draft, De Guzman denied involvement in gambling or game-fixing.

No Aguilar, Scottie for Ginebra; no Vic Manuel for Phoenix in playoff

JAPETH Aguilar and Scottie Thompson remain sidelined ahead of Barangay Ginebra’s playoff match with the Phoenix Fuel Masters in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The Gin Kings and Fuel Masters face off for the No. 8 spot in the quarterfinals. The winner faces league-leading TNT Tropang Giga.

Continue reading below ↓

Aguilar has been out three games with a knee sprain, while Thompson is inactive due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Ginebra missed securing an outright quarterfinal berth when it bowed to Meralco in its final elimination-round match, finishing with a 4-7 win-loss record.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Phoenix, on the other hand, will be without Vic Manuel in the playoff match.

The 34-year-old veteran forward left Pampanga after aggravating a groin injury in Phoenix’s loss to San Miguel Beer in their final game of the eliminations.

Romeo scoring leader, Bolick top in assists, Slaughter in rebounds

TERRENCE Romeo wound up on top of the PBA Philippine Cup scoring list after the eliminations.

Romeo left Pampanga to have his hurting Achilles tendon checked and has missed several games, but still led the league in scoring ahead of the playoffs, averaging 19.0 points on 46.8 percent shooting in six games.

TNT rookie Mikey Williams had an 18.4 average, followed by Northport guard Robert Bolick at 18.1 ppg, Barangay Ginebra’s Stanley Pringle at 17.5, and San Miguel’s CJ Perez at 17.2 to round out the Top 5 in scoring.

Continue reading below ↓

NorthPort big man Greg Slaughter, meanwhile, leads the league in rebounding at 10.7 average in six games, and in block shots at 2.3.

Bolick leads the assists department with 7.3 per game.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.