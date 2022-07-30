News you need to know: Ginebra, NLEX win; Kai Sotto update and more

Kai Sotto update

Kai Sotto returns to the NBL.

UNABLE to find a way to the NBA after being left out of the rookie draft, Kai Sotto is set to return to the NBL in Australia.

The 20-year-old Sotto is rejoining the Adelaide 36ers, coach CJ Bruton confirmed.

The 36ers went 10-18 last season.

“Everyone has thoughts and dreams and Kai’s dream is to get to the NBA. I thought he was two years away from doing that. Clearly, he put his name in and he couldn’t get it out,” said Bruton on the Aussie Hoopla Podcast.

“Right now, it’s focusing on, ‘How do you help the 36ers and get yourself back in a spot that now everyone’s looking at you, you are ready now?’” Bruton said.

NLEX, Ginebra play on

KEVIN Alas returned to action and lifted NLEX to a 90-77 rout of Magnolia, forcing a decider in the best-of-three quarterfinals series in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Back after missing three games due to a hamstring injury and health protocols, Alas scored a career-high 30 points, nailing six three-pointers, as the sixth-seeded Road Warriors evened the series.

Calvin Oftana was the only other NLEX player to score in double figures, delivering 10 points.

Calvin Abueva scored 20 for the third-seeded Hotshots.

Ginebra also stayed in the hunt, defeating Meralco, 94-87, to force a rubber match.

Japeth Aguilar had 25 points, Christian Standhardinger scored 15, LA Tenorio added 13 an Scottie Thompson came up with 11 points for the fourth-seed Gin Kings.

Cliff Hodge led the Bolts with 25 points.

James Yap gearing up for return

James Yap is expected to return to action next conference.

JAMES Yap is looking to get fit and return to action after a break from the PBA.

Twice MVP of the premier pro league in the country, Yap took a leave to run for seat on the San Juan City council.

Now Councilor Yap, 40, gears up for a return to pro basketball.

“Kinamusta ko, sabi niya baka makapaglaro siya next conference. Magpapakundisyon na siya,” said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial.

“Tinanong niya kung kailan magsisimula. Plano niya maglaro,” Marcial added.

Rain or Shine currently has the rights to Yap.

