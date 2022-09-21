News you need to know: Ginebra new guys, NLEX new coach and more

Bolts beat Kings in tuneup

Gin Kings gear up for Commissioner's Cup. PHOTO: Karlo Sacamos

GINEBRA’s new acquisitions watched from the sidelines as the Gin Kings played the Meralco Bolts in a tuneup game ahead of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The Bolts pulled off a 93-86 win on Tuesday over the Kings, who just parted ways with four players.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Gunners Jeff Chan and Arvin Tolentino along with Prince Caperal and Kent Salado were dealt in a series of trades.

Ginebra wound up getting Jamie Malonzo from Northport, while Von Pessumal went from San Miguel to the Gin Kings through the Batang Pier.

Watch Now

Johnny O’Bryant led all scorers, delivering 29 points for the Bolts, while Aaron Black added 23.

Justin Brownlee scored 18 and Christian Standhardinger came up with 17 points for the Gin Kings.

Two No. 2 picks secured

Jeremiah Gray and Jamie Malonzo at Ginebra practice. PHOTO: Karlo Sacamos

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

A PERENNIAL playoff team with a bunch of grizzled players, Ginebra this season has steadily set up the foundation for the future.

Months after securing the services of PBA Season 47 second pick Jeremiah Gray, the Gin Kings landed the second pick of Season 46, acquiring Jamie Malonzo in a trade with Northport.

Ginebra parted ways with Arvin Tolentino and Prince Caperal, and gave up a first-round pick, but Cone believes it was a great deal.

“He’s (Malonzo) a guy that we can build our team around for the next several years. We really feel that,” said Cone.

The 26-year-old Malonzo averaged 17.2 points and 10.3 rebounds in the Philippine Cup, then made his Gilas Pilipinas debut in the Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifying game against Saudi Arabia.

“In many ways, he still plays a young game. You can see he doesn’t have the veteran savvy yet. But he’s terrifically skilled,” added Cone.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NLEX new coach

Frankie Lim is reportedly set to take over as Road Warriors coach. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



THREE weeks after parting ways with Yeng Guiao, NLEX has found a new coach.

Frankie Lim is reportedly set to take over the Road Warriors, who play their first game in the Commissioner’s Cup on Friday against Guiao’s Rain or Shine.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

A former assistant coach at Mobiline, Lim later had a brief stint as head coach of Ginebra.

He was coach of the Perpetual Help Altas from 2018 until the school shut down its athletics program during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.