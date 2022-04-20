News you need to know: Ginebra vs Meralco; college hoops and more

Game Six on

Tony Bishop and the Bolts try to force a decidig game against Justin Brownlee and the Gin Kings. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

GINEBRA looks to seal the title as Meralco tries to extend the series when they clash in Game Six of the PBA Governors Cup on Wednesday.

After playing catch-up in the series, Ginebra has won two straight to take control, 3-2.

Victory on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum will give the Gin Kings their fourth title in the last five editions of the Governors Cup.

Meralco, on the other hand, placed runner-up to Ginebra thrice and will look to avoid a fourth bridesmaid finish.

After three showdowns with Allen Durham, Gin Kings resident import Justin Brownlee is battling Tony Bishop in Ginebra-Meralco IV.

UAAP roundup

Deschon Winston shows the way as the Archers beat the Tigers. PHOTO: UAAP

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines made it eight straight wins, edging out Far Eastern University, 73-70, on Tuesday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Ricci Rivero scored 19, Carl Tamayo had 14 points and CJ Cansino added 12 as the Fighting Maroons improved to 8-1.

Emman Ojoula had 16 points, while RJ Abarrientos and L-Jay Gonzales scored 13 each for FEU, which slipped to 3-6 for a share of fifth spot.

La Salle overpowered University of Sto. Tomas, 112-83, to improve to 6-3, in third spot behind Ateneo and UP.

Deschon Winston scored 33, Justine Baltazar had 17 points, Evan Nelle came up with 16 markers, while Michael Phillips added 15 for the Archers.

Paul Manalang scored 14 for UST, which suffered its sixth loss in nine outings.

Adamson defeated National University, 62-55, for its second straight win and third overall in nine games.

Jerom Lastimosa had 17 points for the Falcons, tied for fifth with FEU and UST.

Janjan Felicilda scored 13 for NU, which sits in fourth at 4-5.

BJ Andrade had 19 points and Ange Kouame added 15 as Ateneo routed University of the East in a battle of leader and tailender, 76-63.

The Blue Eagles improved to 9-0 for the tournament, while the Red Warriors remained winless in nine games.

