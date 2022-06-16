News you need to know: Go, Kouame update; Ginebra, Magnolia win and more

Isaac Go done for the season

Terrafirma's woes pile up as Isaac Go suffers an ACL tear. PHOTO: PBA Images

TESTS confirmed Isaac Go has an ACL tear and the Terrafirma big man is done for the season.

Picked in 2019 by Terrafirma through in the Gilas special round of the PBA Draft and signed by the Dyip only in February this year, Go is expected to be out six to eight months.

The 26-year-old Go sustained the injury in Terrafirma’s game against NorthPort last week in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Eric Camson suffered a hip injury and Ed Daquioag fractured his ankle in the same game.

Kouame out with partial ACL tear

Gilas suffers a huge blow with Ange Kouame injured. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

PHILIPPINE men’s basketball team big man Ange Kouame could miss the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The naturalized Filipino citizen sustained a meniscal sprain and partial ACL tear in his right knee and will not be joining Gilas Pilipinas in the tuneup games against Korea.

Kauame has also been listed as doubtful for the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia next month.

Dave Ildefonso is also out due to an ankle injury, according to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Gin Kings, Hotshots win

Japeth Aguilar and the Gin Kings go 2-0. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

JAPETH Aguilar continued his fine play as Ginebra held off Rain or Shine, 90-85, on Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the MOA Arena.

Aguilar scored 23, Scottie Thompson added 16 and Christian Standhardinger had 13 points as the Gin Kings improved to 2-0.

Mike Nieto had 15 points, while Beau Belga added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Elastopainters, who suffered their second straight loss for a 1-2 record.

Meanwhile, Magnolia scored its first win in the all-Filipino tournament, squeaking past erstwhile unbeaten Northport, 80-77.

Calvin Abueva scored 23, while Paul Lee and Aris Dionisio added 12 points each as the Hotshots improved to 1-2.

Northport slipped to 2-1. Arwind Santos came up with 18 points, while Roi Sumang and Jamie Malonzo scored 15 each.

