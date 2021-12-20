News you need to know: Ginebra, Magnolia win; Pingris, Simon update and more

Ginebra goes 3-0

LA Tenorio and the Gin Kings play steadier down the stretch.

GINEBRA continued its unbeaten start to the PBA Governors Cup, scoring a 125-121 overtime win over Phoenix on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

LA Tenorio made the biggest shots down the stretch, forcing overtime with a triple with 1.2 seconds left in regulation and making the clinching trey with 9.2 seconds remaining in the extra session.

Justin Brownlee had 31 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists as the Gin Kings improved to 3-0.

Christian Standhardinger scored 30 and was rebound short of a double-double, while Arvin Tolentino added 20 points.

Paul Harris, a former Ginebra import, had 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Phoenix.

Matthew Wright added 20 points.

Back-to-back wins for Hotshots

Jio Jalalon and the Hotshots go 2-0.

MAGNOLIA used a big third-quarter run to take control and held on to beat Rain or Shine, 109-98, on Sunday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup.

Mike Harris scored 26 points as the Hotshots made it two straight wins to start the conference.

Calvin Abueva scored five of his 18 points in a 7-0 run that gave Magnolia a 70-58 lead.

Jio Jalalon had 14 points and 10 assists, while Ian Sangalang scored 11 for the Hotshots.

Henry Walker and Rey Nambatac each scored 23, while Javee Mocon had 20 points for the Elastopainters, who slipped to 2-2.

Magnolia to retire Pingris, Simon jerseys





Magnolia is set to formally retire the jersey numbers of Marc Pingris and Peter June Simon.

The Hotshots are set to play Ginebra on Christmas Day in the 2021 PBA Governors Cup, and a special ceremony is being planned for the two former stars of the Purefoods franchise.

Pingris and Simon are expected to be presented with a glass-framed replicas of their No. 15 and 8 playing jerseys, respectively.

The storied franchise has retired only three playing jerseys — four-time MVP Alvin Patrimonio's No. 16, Rey Evangelista's No. 7, and Jerry Codinera's No. 44 jersey.

Simon, 41, retired just before the first ever PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga after playing his entire career with the Purefoods franchise.

Pingris, 40, meanwhile, officially announced he’s hanging up his jersey prior to the start of the league’s 46th season.

