News you need to know: Ginebra in 3x3 finale and more

MERALCO kept its spot as the top team after six legs, while Barangay Ginebra made it to the grand finals of the PBA 3x3 by taking the 10th spot.

The Dec. 29 tournament featuring the top teams from after six legs offers P750,000 to the champion, P250,000 to the runner-up and P100,000 to the third placer.

The Bolts and TNT Tropang Giga both wound up with 420 points but the former, winner of Leg Two and runner-up twice, earned the top seeding based on the Fiba system.

The Tropang Giga won the opening leg and had back-to-back runner-up finishes in the final two legs.

Ginebra had 167 points, while Cavitex missed the finale as it wound up with 140 points. Northport and Zamboanga also missed the cut.

Limitless App is seeded No. 3 followed by Platinum Karaoke, Terrafirma, Leg Four champion Purefoods, guest team Pioneer Pro Tibay, Leg Three winner Sista (218), and San Miguel (206)

Casimero still the champ

Casimero-Butler reset

JOHN Riel Casimero is still the WBO bantamweight champion and is again scheduled to face Paul Butler in a mandatory defense.

Casimero claimed viral gastritis prevented him from going to the weigh-in for the Dec. 11 fight against Butler, and submitted medical documents to the WBO.

The WBO decided the Filipino slugger will remain as its bantamweight champion.

The WBO warned Casimero he will be stripped of his title if he withdraws due to injury or fails to attend the weigh-in again ‘for any reason whatsoever.’ Probellum retained the rights to promote the title bout, and has been given 15 days to reschedule the match.

Melton-Daquioag trade

Ed Daquioag and Justin Melton switch places. PHOTO: PBA Images

TERRAFIRMA has sent Justin Melton to Blackwater for Ed Daquioag.

Daquioag will be available for the Dyip’s Dec. 26 game against San Miguel, while Melton is expected to see action for the Bossing against Magnolia on Jan. 5.

Melton was traded by Magnolia to Terrafirma only a month ago and has played just three games with the Dyip.

Terrafirma holds a 1-3 record, while Blackwater is winless in five games in the PBA Governors’ Cup and is on a 24-game losing streak dating to the 2019 Philippine Cup.

