News you need to know: Ginebra goes 3-0; Japeth injury, Gilas and more

Ginebra three for three

PHOTO: Marlo cueto

JAMIE Malonzo scored a career-high 28 points as Ginebra eased past NorthPort on Friday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the MOA Arena.

The Gin Kings notched their third win in three games, in second place behind San Miguel at 5-0.

Malonzo went 10 for 17 in 37 minutes of action, while Justin Brownlee played 40 minutes and scored 22 on 9 of 18 shooting for Ginebra, which was without Japeth Aguilar and Christian Standhadringer due to injuries.

New NorthPort import Kevin Murphy came up with a solid game with 38 points on 16 of 41 shooting in nearly 44 minutes of action, but the Batang Pier remained winless in five games. Robert Bolick came off the bench in his first game of the conference after signing a short-term deal with the Batang Pier, scoring 30 in 39 minutes of play.

Japeth update

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

JAPETH Aguilar still has no timetable for a return and is uncertain for Gilas Pilipinas in the sixth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Philippines’ games at the Philippine Arena are set on Feb. 24 against Lebanon and Feb. 27 against Jordan.

Test revealed an MCL sprain which will not require surgery but recovery time is uncertain, according to Ginebra head coach and Gilas deputy Tim Cone.

“We’re hoping he’ll be back for the window. But we’re not sure about that either,” said Cone. “But that’s the target, get him back for the window and then get him back for Ginebra after the window. We’ll see.”

Gilas in Asiad

GILAS Pilipinas plans to have PBA players in the Asian Games and the league agreed to adjust its schedule, moving the opener of Season 48 to October.

The Philippines’ biggest pro league had agreed to give way to the national team’s participation in the Fiba Basketball World Cup set Aug. 25 to Sep. 10 and has now also agreed to extend the break as the country seeks gold in the Asiad in Hangzhou from Sep. 23 to Oct. 8.

Season 48 will have two conferences.

At the end of Season 47 in April, the PBA plans to hold a preseason tournament featuring all 12 teams.

A win, finally for Magnolia

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

ANTONIO Hester helped give Magnolia its first win in the PBA Governors’ Cup, posting a double-double as the Hotshots overpowered Phoenix, 108-95, on Friday.

Moving to Magnolia after getting a release from Zamboanga, which is seeing action in the ABL Invitational, Hester had 28 points and 12 rebounds as the Hotshots improved to 1-3 for eighth spot in the 12-team tournament.

Calvin Abueva also had a double-double for the Hotshots, scoring 18 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

Jason Perkins led Phoenix with 20 points as Du’Vaughn Maxwell came up with only 11 points.