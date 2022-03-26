News you need to know: Ginebra goes 2-0, Meralco-Magnolia Game 2 controversy and more

Ginebra nears semis sweep

Ginebra sustains its hot streak. PHOTO: PBA Images

BARANGAY Ginebra again fought back from a double-digit deficit to beat NLEX, 104-94, on Friday to close in on the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

Justin Brownlee had 32 points, nine boards, six assists, four steals and two blocks as Ginebra moved ahead 2-0 in the best of five series.

Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger had double-doubles for Ginebra, which can sweep the series on Sunday.

After rising from a 16-point deficit in the series opener, Ginebra recovered after going down 11 points this time.

Thompson had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Standhardinger had 17 and 11.

Matt Nieto led the Road Warriors with 19 points, while Cameron Clark scored 15.

No-call

Meralco evens the semis series.

TONY Bishop had 22 points and Chris Newsome scored 18 as Meralco won a controversial Game Two against Magnolia, 81-75, to even their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series.

The Bolts retained possession after what the Hotshots argue as a no-call on a 24-second violation in the endgame.

With nine seconds left and the Bolts up by five, Tony Bishop went for a long jumper in an effort to beat the shot clock. It appeared the ball didn't hit the rim but the referees and table officials saw it otherwise and let the game continue, with Aaron Black getting the offensive rebound before he was fouled by Jio Jalalon.

"Nakita namin. Tinignan namin ngayon. I think hindi tumama. So 'yun ang tingin namin. That's our opinion," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

Mike Harris scored 25 and Paul Lee added 10 for Magnolia.

Japeth update

Japeth Aguilar hopes to rejoin the Gin Kings soon.

JAPETH Aguilar is day-to-day as he recovers from a calf injury.

The Ginebra forward left Game One of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series against NLEX when he aggravated a calf strain.

"Hirap akong mag-sprint and other stuff," said Aguilar.

The 35-year-old Aguilar has been advised to rest and it is uncertain when he can rejoin Ginebra practice.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone says Aguilar could be available for Game Three on Sunday.

Aguilar was a game-time decision for Game Two against NLEX but was held out and the Gin Kings did fine, rising from double-digits down to close in on the finals.

