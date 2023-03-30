News you need to know: Ginebra gains finals, TNT a win away and more

Ginebra back in finals

PHOTO: jerome ascano

GINEBRA became the first-ever team to sweep San Miguel in a best-of-five series with an 87-85 Game Three victory in the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Justin Brownlee came up with the big plays down the stretch, as expected, nailing a huge triple and later making the assist to Christian Standhardinger for the game-winning short stab.

For a while it looked like San Miguel would avoid an early exit, leading by 18, but the Gin Kings played steadier in the endgame.

Brownlee finished with 22 points, shooting 9 for 21, while Scottie Thompson went 7 for 12 in delivering 17 points. Standhardinger had 14 points and seven assists.

Cameron Clark shot 6 for 18 and wound up with 16 points for San Miguel, while CJ Perez scored 14 on 5 of 19 shooting.

TNT regains lead over Meralco

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

TNT is back on top in the other semifinal in the PBA Governors’ Cup, routing Meralco, 99-80, on Wednesday at the Big Dome.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 40 points on 14 of 27 shooting as TNT took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Mikey Williams shot 9 for 21, delivering 29 points as TNT controlled the match even as no other Tropang Giga scored in double figures.

KJ McDaniels scored 30, while Chris Newsome had 12 points and five assists for Meralco.

Game Four is set on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Volleyball roundup

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

LA Salle stayed unbeaten in nine matches in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament, beating Far Eastern University, 30-28, 25-12, 28-26, on Wednesday at the MOA Arena.

Jolina dela Cruz scored 13 points on 10 attacks, one block, and two aces for the Lady Spikers. FEU suffered its fifth loss in nine outings.

University of Sto. Tomas eased past winless University of the East, 25-17, 25-16, 25-17.

Watch Now

Eya Laure had 17 points on 15 attacks, one block, and an ace as the Tigresses improved to 6-3 for third behind La Salle and Adamson (6-2). UE is at the bottom with a 0-9 record.