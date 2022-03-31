News you need to know: Ginebra gains finals, Magnolia stays alive and more

Ginebra back in Governors Cup finals

From the bottom half of the quarterfinal field, Ginebra has risen to the title series. PHOTO: PBA Images





JUSTIN Brownlee came up with his playoff high, Jeff Chan again showed he has plenty left in the tank, and LA Tenorio bounced back from a tough outing as Ginebra eliminated NLEX to gain a place in the PBA Governors Cup finals.

Continue reading below ↓

The Gin Kings finished off the Road Warriors in the best-of-five semifinals, 3-1, with a 112-93 victory on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Brownlee had 47 points as Ginebra reached the Governors’ Cup Finals for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Kings’ veteran gunner Chan caught fire early, nipping an NLEX rally in the bud, and finishing with 20 points to emerge top local scorer for the game.

Tenorio also came up with a solid game after an endgame blunder just days ago, scoring 14 points.

Ginebra new guy John Pinto had 12 points and Christian Standhardinger added 10.

Cameron Clark scored 34 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, Don Trollano had 15 points, but Kevin Alas was limited to only six markers.

Magnolia-Meralco series decider set

Continue reading below ↓

The top-seeded Hotshots avoid an early exit. PHOTO: PBA Images

MIKE Harris posted another huge double-double, while Paul Lee delivered down the stretch as Magnolia beat Meralco, 94-73, in Game Four of the PBA Governors Cup semifinals.

Harris had 34 points and 18 rebounds as Magnolia forced a deciding game in the best-of-five series.

Lee had 17 points, nailing crucial endgame baskets as he Hotshots held off the Bolts and ied the series.

Calvin Abueva had 11 points and eight rebounds, while Jio Jalalon scored 10 for Magnolia.

Tony Bishop had 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Chis Newsome was the only other Meralco player who scored in double digits with 11.

Chris Banchero saw limited action for the Bolts due to back spasms.

EJ Obiena, Patafa reach agreement

EJ Obiena is gearing up for the World Athletics Championship. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

THE Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) has agreed to endorse EJ Obiena participation in the Southeast Asian Games and World Championship.

The Philippine Sports Commission said the athletics federation and the Olympic pole vaulted have reached an agreement during the mediation.

PSC chairman William Ramirez, Obiena, and Patafa president Philip Ella Juico met privately in a virtual meeting where Obiena apologized to Patafa, Juico, the board members, and his teammates.

“Both have assured each other of forgiveness, to start anew, and move on,” said the PSC in a statement.

“It is with much joy that we announce that both parties have agreed to a settlement and the proceedings ended succcesfully,” the PSC added.

The settlement ends a four-month squabble after Obiena was investigated by Patafa for alleged mishandling of the funds intended for the salary of coach Vitaly Petrov.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.