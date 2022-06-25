News you need to know: Ginebra downs SMB, Kai Sotto update and more

Ginebra seizes lead

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

BARANGAY Ginebra got a new win run going, nipping erstwhile unbeaten San Miguel Beer, 75-72, on Friday in the PBA Philippine Cup at MOA Arena.

Christian Standhardinger came up with 20 points and 10 rebounds, including the go-ahead basket, as the Gin Kings took the top spot in the all-Filipino tournament with a 4-1 win-loss record.

Continue reading below ↓

Japeth Aguilar also had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Scottie Thompson had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Simon Enciso led San Miguel in scoring with 20 points on 7 for 16 shooting, while CJ Perez shot 7 for 21 and wound up with 17 points.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Beermen slipped to 3-1 for joint second with Meralco.

Kai Sotto update

Continue reading below ↓

KAI Sotto is now hoping to see action in the NBA Summer League, while looking at other options after being left out of the NBA Draft.

After US-based agent Joel Bell said Sotto is set to rejoin the Philippines men’s basketball team, the 7-foot-3 20-year-old announced he will seek alternative routes to the NBA.

"I also want to clarify that no decision has been made about me not playing in the summer league," Sotto said in a post on his Twitter page. "My agent misspoke."

Sotto's camp also issued a statement to the media.

"Kai Sotto and his management team East West Private wish to clarify that at the moment, no decision has been made as to what his next step will be."

"Kai is exploring all options, including playing in the NBA Summer League," it added. "Kai’s NBA agent Joel Bell has still to discuss with Kai and East West Private what are the available options so that his comments about future plans are strictly his views."

Continue reading below ↓

Hotshots rip Fuel Masters

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

MARK Barroca showed the way as Magnolia eased past Phoenix, 95-77, on Friday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The 36-year-old Barroca scored 31 of his 21 points in the first half as the Hotshots cruised to their third win in six games.

Aris Dionisio had a career-high 19 points for Magnolia.

Continue reading below ↓

Javee Mocon scored 19 points, while Sean Manganti added 11 for Phoenix, which saw its win streak halted at two for a 2-3 record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.