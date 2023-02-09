News you need to know: Ginebra deals NLEX first loss and more

Ginebra goes 2-0

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

JEREMIAH Gray nailed three triples in the closing moments to help lift Ginebra to a 114-111 win over erstwhile unbeaten NLEX on Wednesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Justin Brownlee led all scorers, delivering 44 points on 16 of 29 shooting, as Ginebra notched its second win in as many games.

Gray had 19 points, shooting 7 for 17 including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc, while Scottie Thompson had 12 points and 10 assists.

Wayne Selden, brought in to replace Jonathon Simmons who has returned to the Chinese Basketball Association, scored 43 for NLEX, which absorbed its first loss in five games.

Gin Kings injuries

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger underwent an MRI scan to determine the extent of a knee injury sustained during Ginebra practice.

The 33-year-old Fil-German missed the Gin Kings’ game against NLEX on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Japeth Aguilar got hurt during the game against the Road Warriors, although he managed to play 26 minutes and deliver 9 points on 3 of 10 shooting.

TNT stops Converge

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

JALEN Hudson scored 56 points on 21 of 31 shooting as TNT handed Converge its first loss, 128-122, in the Governors’ Cup.

Mikey Williams had 19 points, while Roger Pogoy added 18 as the Tropang Giga notched its fourth win in five games for joint third with Converge and NLEX.

San Miguel leads with a 4-0 record followed by Ginebra, the only other unbeaten team at 2-0.

Jamaal Franklin scored 47 points, going 15 for 29, to lead the FiberXers.

Bolick set to rejoin NorthPort

PHOTO: PBA Images

ROBERT Bolick remains with NorthPort, at least until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old guard signed a contract to play for the Batang Pier until the end of the Governors’ Cup.

Bolick’s previous contract expired in January and he has not seen action in the conference.

NorthPort shares the bottom of the standings with Rain or Shine at 0-4.

Japeth, Scottie 1-2 in All-Star voting

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

JAPETH Aguilar has taken the top spot in the All-Star poll.

The 36-year-old Aguilar has 190,273 votes, moving from third place to the top.

Ginebra has the top two spots with Scottie Thompson running second with 186,187, while San Miguel Beer’s June Mar Fajardo slid from the top to third place at 183,903.

Jamie Malonzo, another Ginebra player, is fourth with 174,112 votes followed by Magnolia’s Calvin Abueva with 172,383.

