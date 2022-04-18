News you need to know: Ginebra closes in title, Obiena update and more

Ginebra closes in on title

Scottie Thompson and the GIn Kings take a 3-2 series lead. PHOTO: PBA Images

JUSTIN Brownlee had 40 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as Ginebra closed in on the PBA Governors’ Cup title with a 115-110 victory over Meralco in Game Five on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Scottie Thompson was just a rebound short of a triple double after scoring 19 points and dishing out 11 assists, while Arvin Tolentino delivered 16 points including four triples as the Gin Kings took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven title series.

Christian Standhardinger came up with two crucial baskets in the closing minutes that gave Ginebra breathing room after Meralco cut a double-digit deficit to one. The Filipino-German forward finished with 13 points.

Game Six is set on Wednesday.

Tony Bishop wound up with 30 points for Meralco after going scoreless in the first period.

Chris Newsome added 27 points, while Aaron Black had a career-high 25 points for the Bolts.

EJ Obiena is PH flag-bearer in SEA Games

EJ Obiena wil lead the Philippine delegation in the SEA games parade of nations. PHOTO: Ernest Obiena - EJ Obiena on Facebook

INITIALLY left off the athletes’ list, EJ Obiena has been tapped Philippine flag-bearer in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

The Olympic pole-vaulter will carry the country’s flag in the traditional parade of nations during the May 12 opening ceremony.

“It’s an honor,” Obiena said. “I was heading home after training here in Formia [Italy] when I received the message.”

The Philippines initially nominated Obiena and Hidilyn Diaz but organizers allowed only one athlete.

Diaz, the country’s first Olympic gold medalist, gave Obiena the thumbs up.

“I’m very happy to see EJ as our flagbearer for Team Philippines,” said Diaz. “I’m happy for him and the rest of the Philippine delegation. I will support him.”

Platinum places third in Bali 3x3

Platinum Karaoke overcomes the Vietnamese squad in the battle for third.

PLATINUM Karaoke placed third in the ABL invitational 3x3 tournament, beating VN Red & Gold of Vietnam, 15-8, on Sunday in Bali.

Indonesia Patriots A won the title match against Harimau Malaya, 21-15.

Platinum, which had Juan Gomez de Liano, Chris De Chavez, Carlos Martinez and Marcus Hammonds with Anton Altamirano as coach, lost to Indonesia Patriots A, 15-13, in the semifinals.

