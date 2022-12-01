News you need to know: Ginebra boosts top-two bid and more

Ginebra rips Converge



JUSTIN Brownlee scored 25 as Barangay Ginebra routed Converge, 115-96, on Wednesday night in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Jamie Malonzo came up with 17 points and Japeth Aguilar added 16 as the Gin Kings finished the elimination round with a 9-3 win-loss record, still with a chance to take the No. 2 spot and a twice to beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Bay Area is the top seed with a 10-2 record, followed by Magnolia at 9-2. The Hotshots now need to beat Rain or Shine in its final elimination-round game on Friday to keep the No. 2 spot. A Magnolia loss means a tie for second with Ginebra, which will then take the No. 2 seeding due to the winner-over-the-other rule.

Justin Arana scored 23 for Converge, in No. 4 at 8-4 and will take on No. 5 San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

Road Warriors wait



NLEX rallied from 18 points down to eliminate Meralco, 92-81, on Wednesday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Earl Clark scored 40 for the Road Warriors, who are in ninth spot with a 5-7 win-loss record.

The Road Warriors can still enter the quarterfinals if Magnolia wins over Rain or Shine (5-6) on Friday. That will force a playoff for the No. 8 spot.

KJ McDaniels had 22 points for Meralco, which is out at 4-7 with still a game to play, against San Miguel on Friday. The Bolts are already out due to an inferior quotient with NLEX and Rain or Shine in the event of a three-way tie for eighth place.

Pinto update



NARDS Pinto will be sidelined for the next three weeks due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain.

Considered Ginebra’s best perimeter defender, Pinto sustained the injury during the game against NorthPort on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Pinto could return sooner, but coach Tim Cone says Ginebra is not rushing things.

“So you’re talking about three weeks and another week to prepare him, that’s if the rehab goes the right way as the doctors expect,” explained Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

“Knowing Nards he could easily limit that number of weeks and come back sooner because he’s such an incredible worker and he has such a high tolerance for pain … But we’re prepared to play without him for the next three to four weeks.”

Ateneo takes No. 1 spot



FOR the fifth straight season, Ateneo is in the No. 1 spot in the UAAP semifinals.

Kai Ballungay had 18 points and 14 rebounds as the Blue Eagles finished with an 11-3 record.

University of the Philippines, also at 11-3, is No. 2 and will take on National University (9-5) in the semifinals.

Ateneo faces the winner of the playoff between joint fourth placers La Salle and Adamson (7-7).

La Salle rallied past University of Sto. Tomas, 77-72.