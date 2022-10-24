News you need to know: Ginebra beats Magnolia, Tams stun Bulldogs and more

Beermen back on track

CJ Perez and the Beermen improve to 2-3. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

SAN Miguel got back on track in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with a 124-116 victory over NLEX on Sunday at the MOA Arena.

Devon Scott scored 26 points on 10 of 20 shooting as the Beermen improved to 2-3 for 11th spot in the 13-team tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Marcio Lassiter and Vic Manuel had 22 points each for San Miguel, which stopped the bleeding after losses to Bay Area and Converge.

Earl Clark scored a game-high 40 points for NLEX, which slipped to 3-3 for a share of sixth spot with Phoenix, Northport and Rain or Shine.

Watch Now

Gin Kings deal Hotshots first loss

Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson show the way for the Gin Kings.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

GINEBRA rose from 15 points down to beat Magnolia, 103-97, on Sunday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Justin Brownlee scored 26 points on 9 for 19 shooting as the Gin Kings bounced back from a loss to Phoenix, notching their third win in five games for a share of third spot with Converge.

Idle Bay Area took the top spot with a 6-1 win-loss record as Magnolia slipped to second at 5-1.

Jamie Malonzo had 18 points and 14 rebounds while Scottie Thompson added 14 points, four rebounds, and six assists for Ginebra.

Paul Lee led Magnolia with 22 points as Nick Rakocevic shot 6 for 21 and wound up with 21 points, while making 17 rebounds.

FEU stuns NU

LJ Gonzales and the Tamaraws score their second straight win after five consecutive losses. PHOTO: UAAP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

FAR Eastern University got a win run going in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament, beating National University, 47-44, on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Bryan Sajonja led all scorers, delivering 12 points for the Tamaraws, who ended the first round with two straight wins. FEU beat University of Sto. Tomas last week for its first win after five losses.

No one scored in double digits for NU, with Senegalese big man Omar John ending up with nine points.’

The Bulldogs absorbed their second loss in seven games, slipping to joint second behind University of the Philippines at 6-1.

Ateneo is in joint second after a 91-76 win over University of the East.

Dave Ildefonso scored 20 points as the Blue Eagles improved to 5-1.

Harvey Pagsanjan and Kyle Paranada had 17 points each for UE, which slid to joint fourth with Adamson and La Salle at 3-4.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.