News you need to know: Ginebra back on track, Almazan injured and more

Hotshots tighten grip on No. 2

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PAUL Lee scored 27 points to lead Magnolia to a 108-96 victory over Meralco on Sunday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

The Hotshots notched their ninth win in 11 outings for second spot behind Bay Area (10-2), boosting their bid to take a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals with Ginebra and Converge tied for third at 8-3.

Meralco, meanwhile, saw its win streak end at three, sliding outside the quarterfinal spots in ninth at 4-6.

KJ McDaniels led the Bolts with 32 points.

Ginebra keeps top-two bid alive

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



BARANGAY Ginebra bounced back with a 122-105 victory over Northport on Sunday.

Justin Brownlee scored 31 as the Gin Kings got back on track after a loss to NLEX, recording their eighth win in 11 games, tied for third with Converge in the 13-team tournament.

Former Ginebra forward Arvin Tolentino scored 24 points for Northport.

The Batang Pier slid to joint sixth at 6-6 with Phoenix.

Ginebra still has a game left in the eliminations, taking on Converge on Wednesday.

Almazan injury

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



MERALCO suffered a double blow on Sunday as Raymond Almazan exited early with an injury in the game against Magnolia.

The 33-year-old Almazan rolled his ankle early in the fourth quarter following a layup and was unable to return to the game.

“I don’t see him playing on Wednesday, that’s for sure,” said coach Norman Black.

Meralco, which slid out of the quarterfinal spots, have a crucial match against NLEX on Wednesday.