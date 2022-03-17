News you need to know: Ginebra, Alaska score big wins and more

Ginebra extends quarterfinal showdown with TNT

John Pinto and the Gin Kings stay in the hunt

JUSTIN Brownlee delivered huge again for Ginebra, scoring 38 points and pulling down 12 rebounds as the Gin Kings defeated TNT Tropang Giga, 104-92, on Wednesday to force a rubber match in the quarterfinals of the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Scottie Thompson had 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Japeth Aguilar scored 21 for the Kings.

No. 6 Ginebra and twice-to-beat third seed TNT face off again on Saturday.

Aaron Fuller had 22 points and 19 rebounds to lead TNT, while Troy Rosario added 20 points and Mikey Williams scored 19.

Alaska forces rubber match with NLEX

Mark Saint Fort has a solid debut.

ALASKA, leaving the league after this conference, extended its run in the PBA Governors Cup with a 93-79 victory over NLEX on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

New import Mark Saint Fort had 17 points and 14 rebounds as Alaska, seeded seventh in the quarterfinals, forced another match with twice-to-beat No. 2 NLEX.

Jeron Teng had 16 points and Abu Tratter added 12 for Alaska.

NLEX also paraded a new import after KJ McDaniels left to attend to his pregnant wife, Cameron Clark delivering 25 and 16 rebounds.

Kevin Alas added 17 points, while Don Trollano scored 12 for NLEX.

The Road Warriors and Aces face off anew on Saturday.

PVL results

F2 is off to a strong start. PHOTO: PVL photos

RACHEL Anne Daquis and Angeli Araneta came up with the crucial endgame hits as Cignal scored a 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18 win over Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The two veterans delivered four of the team's last six points to secure the win. Daquis finished with 14 points including four blocks, while Araneta got 11 of her 12 markers off hits. Ces Molina had 16 points on 13 attacks, two service aces and one block.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat had 14 points and fellow Thailand league import Mylene Paat added 10 markers for Chery.

In the other opening-day match, Kianna Dy scored 20 as F2 Logistics defeated Black Mamba-Army 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22.

Ara Galang scored 11 points while Majoy Baron added 10.

Honey Royse Tubino scored 18 points for Black Mamba-Army.

