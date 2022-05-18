News you need to know: Ginebra gets Gray, NLEX-Converge trade, SEAG and more

Gray to Ginebra

Jeremiah Gray is expected to suit up in the Commissioner's Cup. PHOTO: PBA Images

JEREMIAH Gray isn’t expected to return to action until mid-season, but Ginebra apparently doesn’t mind.

Terrafirma, meanwhile, looks eager to get rolling.

Two days after making Gray the No. 2 pick in the PBA Draft, the Dyip sent the Fil-Am forward to the Kings for No. 8 pick Javi Gomez de Liano and Brian Enriquez.

Gray is in the US recovering from a knee surgery and the projected return is during the second conference, the Commissioner’s Cup.

“Jeremiah is a talent we’re ready to wait for,” said Cone after the trade was approved by the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

First move

Tyrus Hill is moved to Converge days after being picked by NLEX.

THE season’s first trade was between NLEX and new team Converge.

The Road Warriors are sending Dave Murrell and Tyrus Hill to the FiberXers for a first-round pick next year.

Hill was selected by NLEX at No. 7 in Sunday's draft, while Murrell was taken 20th in last year's draft.

Murrell was lined up for a stint with NLEX’s 3x3 team CAVITEX but never got to play for the Braves and he was later elevated to the Road Warriors regular roster for the season-ending Governors Cup.

Repeat winners

Rubilen Amit bgs her sixth 9-ball singles gold. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ERIC Cray, Rubilen Amit and Kurt Barbosa delivered anew as the Philippines kept third place in the Southeast Asian Games medal table.

FilCray asserted his supremacy in the 400-meter hurdles, making it five straight gold medals in the event in the regional meet. Cray clocked 50.41 seconds, beating Lich Quach Cong of Vietnam (50.82). Cray first won the event in the 2013 Myanmar SEAG.

Amit also kept her SEAG crown, topping the women’s 9-ball singles for the second straight time with a 7-2 win over Singapor’s Jessica Tan. It was Amit’s sixth gold in the women’s 9-ball singles.

Barbosa bagged his second straight taekwondo SEAG gold, defeating Panachai Jaijilla of Thailand, 16-7, in the men’s kyorugi -54 kilogram class.

Team Philippines was at 34 golds, 39 silvers and 51 bronzes after Tuesday’s action. Host Vietnam leads at 105-65-64 followed by Thailand at 43-45-63.

