News you need to know: Ginebra, NLEX roster update and more

Aljon Mariano rejoins Ginebra

Aljon Mariano is reactivated. PHOTO: PBA Images

ALJON Mariano has been reactivated by Barangay Ginebra ahead of the PBA Governors Cup quarterfinals.

The 29-year-old Mariano had bone spurs removed from his foot and has not seen action for the Gin Kings the entire season.

Maurice Shaw, meanwhile, has been moved to Ginebra’s unrestricted free agent list with rights to salary.

NLEX update

The Road Warriors parade new import Cameron Clark in the quarterfinals. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

NLEX has formalized the addition of import Cameron Clark to the roster.

Clark was brought in before KJ McDaniels left to attend to his girlfriend who is about to give birth.

The Road Warriors are also getting back Tony Semerad, who suffered a strained calf shortly after the season-ending meet resumed following a month-long break with the surge of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

No. 2 seed NLEX hold a twice-to-beat edge over No. 7 Alaska in the quarterfinals.

PBA expansion?

Former PBA commissioner Noli Eala

ANSWERING a fan's question during his SPIN Zoom In guesting on changes he would make if he were PBA commissioner now, Noli Eala believes the league must become more reachable to fans by basically going regional.

“I would make it a global game. I would improve the platforms of delivery,” Eala said, who served as PBA chief from 2003 to 2007.

He cited the NBA model where you can watch a handful of games at a time online through the NBA League Pass app.

“With all due to respect to all of them, if you do the same thing, the same thing, the same thing all over again, ang inaasahan mo lang pumasok ang Ginebra, ‘di ba?” Eala said. “Yun ang masakit na nangyayari: aasahan mo pumasok ang Ginebra, pumasok ang San Miguel, Talk ‘N Text, Magnolia, and then you have a blockbuster semifinals.”

“Pero pag hindi pumasok yun, magiging problema yan ng PBA. I’m being very honest,” he added.

Eala, a lawyer who once also served as San Miguel Corp sports director, believes expansion is the “corporate” and “legal” solution against sister teams.

“I agree with expansion – ang daming talent ng PBA, but also for me, expansion means dilution of sister companies,” Eala said. “That’s another thing I’ve always espoused. Parang korporasyon lang po yan eh: if you have 12 votes, at kalahati nun belongs to two companies, if you have 15 votes at anim pa rin yun, now you’re six over 15 – na-dilute yung kanilang voting power.”

Eala, though, insisted his days as a basketball official are over, and he’s broaching all of his ideas as a fan who loves basketball.

“Marami yan. Many ideas that can be studied by the PBA just so yung parity, yung unpredictability, yung reach to the fans, and, of course, yung delivery platforms natin can be improved,” Eala concluded.

