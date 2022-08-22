News you need to know: Gilas Youth, Philippine Cup finals and more

Gilas Youth wins by 64 points
MASON Amos scored 20 as the Philippines routed Syria, 112-48, in its first match in the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Asian Championship in Tehran.
Seven Gagate had 19 points and nine rebounds, while EJ Abadam had 19 points, six boards, and four assists for the Philippines, which held Syria to seven points in the first period.
Gilas Youth next takes on Qatar in Group C play.
George Kastntin led Syria with 12 points.
TNT draws first blood
RR Pogoy and Mikey Wiliams led TNT in scoring but Jayson Castro came up with the winner at the buzzer as the Tropang Giga nipped the San Miguel Beermen, 86-84, in Game One of the PBA Philippine Cup finals on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.
With 1.6 seconds left, Ryan Reyes got the ball to Castro who created room to shoot against Simon Enciso, putting up the jumper as the backboard lights went on.
Pogoy finished with 26 points while Williams scored 21.
June Mar Fajardo had 24 points and 16 rebounds, while CJ Perez scored 21 points for San Miguel.
