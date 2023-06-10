News you need to know: Gilas updates, PBA roundup and more

Gilas gears up for tuneup matches in Europe

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

GILAS Pilipinas prepares to see action in tuneup games even as Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto take care of business in the US.

The two are unlikely to join Gilas in the early part of preparations for the Fiba Basketball World Cup, with Clarkson on the brink of entering free agency — the Jazz guard has a $14.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season.

Sotto, meanwhile, is attending workouts with different teams in the hopes of making it to the NBA. He has a contract with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B.League.

Gilas is set to travel to Europe for tuneup games against Estonia, Finland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Tolentino powers NorthPort past Blackwater

PHOTO: pba images

ARVIN Tolentino, playing his first game in the PBA on Tour after helping Gilas Pilipinas win the Southeast Asian Games basketball gold in Cambodia, led NorthPort to a 112-95 win over Balckwater on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The 27-year-old Tolentino led all scorers, delivering 22 points as the Batang Pier notched their second win in four games in the preseason exhibition series. Joshua Munzon added 19 points for NorthPort.

Troy Rosario had 17 points for Blackwater, which slid to 2-2.

NLEX gets first win

PHOTO: pba images

BEN Adamos posted a double-double against his former team, leading NLEX to a 112-95 victory in the PBA on Tour on Friday in Pasig.

Adamos, just over week after being traded by Phoenix to NLEX, came up with 27 points and 10 rebounds, as the Road Warriors scored its first win after three losses.

Sean Anthony, also a former Phoenix player, notched a triple double, scoring 22 points, pulling down 16 rebounds and issuing 11 assists for NLEX.

Larry Muyang had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Phoenix, which fell to 2-2.