News you need to know: Gilas updates, Eldrew Yulo shines and more

Carl Tamayo pulls out

PHOTO: Japan B.league

THE Philippine men’s basketball pool for the Fiba Basketball World Cup is down to 20 players.

Carl Tamayo of the Japan B.League’s Ryukyu Golden Knights has withdrawn from the Gilas Pilipinas pool due to a knee injury.

Coach Chot Reyes said an MRI on Tamayo’s knee revealed no serious injury but it could take time for the young forward to hit top form.

The team is preparing to set up training camp Lithuania.

“It’s going to take another week pa before it is strong enough to work out. By that time, it will be too late for Lithuania,” said Reyes.

Gilas Pilipinas training





TEN players attended the Philippine men’s basketball team practice on Monday, with two staying mostly on the sidelines due to injuries.

Big men AJ Edu and Poy Erram could not participate in the full workouts.

PBA players June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Chris Newsome and CJ Perez were joined by Thirdy Ravena and Kiefer Ravena from the B.League, Rhenz Abando of the Korean Basketball League and naturalized Filipino Ange Kouame.

Scottie Thompson was out due to a non-COVID illness, while absent due to injuries were Ray Parks, Roger Pogoy and Calvin Oftana.

Pool members yet to join practice are Justin Brownlee, Dwight Ramos, Jamie Malonzo and Jordan Heading.

Eldrew Yulo makes mark

PHOTO: Singapore Gymnastics FB page

ELDREW Yulo bagged a silver medal in the vault in the 16th Junior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

The 15-year-old Yulo, who also trains in Japan like his brother Caloy Yulo, tallied 13.775 in the apparatus final following scores of 13.700 and 13.850.

That matched Wang Chengcheng at 13.775 but the Chinese gymnast bagged the gold with scores of 14.050 and 13.500. Althnkhan Temirbek of Kazakhstan scored 13.650 for the bronze.