News you need to know: Surprise TNT import switch, Gilas updates and more

Surprise import switch

TNT is making an import change even with five wins in six games and a share of the lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The Tropang Giga are set to bring in former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to replace Jalen Hudson, who is averaging 33.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Although both stand 6 feet 6 inches, coach Jojo Lastimosa says the Hollis-Jefferson plays more inside and will allow TNT to play big.

"We can play our wings more. With Jalen playing as a 3, we end up playing small."

Kiefer joins Gilas practice

SHIGA Lakes guard Kiefer Ravena is back in the country and has started straining with the national basketball pool.

Gilas Pilipinas is preparing for the final window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifying with game against Lebanon on Feb. 24 and Jordan on Feb. 27 at the Philippine Arena.

Ten other players attended practice on Monday night, led by PBA players June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Raymond Almazan and Arvin Tolentino along with college players Mason Amos, Jerom Lastimosa and Kevin Quiambao.

Naturalized Filipino citizen Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Roger Pogoy, Carl Tamayo, Schonny Winston missed practice after attending last week’s training session.

Heading back to Philippine pool

THE Philippine national basketball coaching staff is still waiting for other Japan B.League players to join practice.

San-En’s Thirdy Ravena, Hokkaido’s Dwight Ramos and Ray Parks were earlier listed as part of the pool, while the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas added Jordan Heading to the list.

Heading, top pick in the Gilas round of the 2021 PBA Draft left the national team to sign with the Taichung Suns in Taiwan, even with a live contract with Gilas Pilipinas. The issues have been ironed out with Heading, now with second-tier Nagasaki, according to the SBP.

Kai Sotto has withdrawn from consideration for the final window of the qualifiers.

Pido inks three-year deal with UST

PIDO Jarencio has signed a three-year contract as head coach of the UST Tigers.

The UST men’s team finished in the bottom of the standings in UAAP Season 85 under coach Bal David with a 1-13 win-loss record.

Three-time NCAA champion coach Bonnie Tan will serve as team consultant, with team Waiyip Chong and Eric Ang as team managers, while also on staff are assistant coaches Japs Cuan, Juben Ledesma, Lester del Rosario, Jeric Fortuna, and Jaren Jarencio, strength and conditioning coach Reil Vinard Espino, physical therapists RC Cua and Jose Aveluni Vergara, and academic coach Ian Herrera.