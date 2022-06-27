News you need to know: SMB regains share of lead, Gilas update and more

Gilas update

THE Philippine men’s basketball team could still add Kai Sotto to the team for the Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia next month.

An offer has been extended to Sotto, according to Gilas Pilipinas program director Chot Reyes, for the tournament set July 12 to 24.

However, Sotto is now eyeing a Summer League stint after being left out of the NBA Draft last week.

The Summer League is set July 7 to 17 in Las Vegas.

“We’ve offered (him). We’ve told them that he’s most welcome here,” said Reyes, who is expected to call the shots for the team in the Asia Cup.

“So kailangan niyang mag-desisyon, kasi conflict yung Summer League sa Fiba Asia Cup.”

Sotto’s US-based agent Joel Bell said right after the draft that Sotto will be playing for Gilas Pilipinas, but the former Adelaide 36ers center said he will explore other options in the US, including the Summer League.

“So far wala pang sagot,” said Reyes.

SMB joins Ginebra on top

SAN Miguel is back on track, joining Ginebra in the Philippine Cup lead with a 111-92 rout of Converge on Sunday in Antipolo.

Jericho Cruz scored 22 and Mo Tautuaa had 19 points as the Beermen bounced back from the loss last week to the Gin Kings, improving to 4-1 for a share of the lead.

SMB guard CJ Perez had a triple-double of 15 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists while making three steals.

Converge absorbed its fourth loss in six games, while also suffering injuries.

Justin Arana went down with a double sprain while Kurt Lojera ended up with a big lump just below his left eye after taking a hit from Mo Tautuaa while driving to the basket.

Allyn Bulanadi scored 22 and Mike DiGregorio added 21 for Converge.

TNT stretches win streak to three

MIKEY Williams led a fourth-quarter surge as TNT defeated Phonix, 87-72.

The 30-year-old Williams, last season’s Rookie of the Year, sparked a 15-5 run in a seven-minute span as TNT made it three straight wins for a 5-2 win-loss record.

Williams had a game-high 27 points, while RR Pogoy added 20.

Sean Anthony had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Fuel Masters, who suffered their second straight loss for a 2-4 record.

Rookie Tyler Tio also scored 13 for Phoenix.

