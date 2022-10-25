Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Gilas update, Meralco import situation and more

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Spin.ph / UAAP

    Kai Sotto, Gilas update

    Kai Sotto

    KAI Sotto will be back with Gilas Pilipinas for the fifth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers next month, according to sources.

    The Philippine men’s basketball team is looking to boost its frontcourt as June Mar Fajardo, who has yet to suit up in the qualifiers, has been ruled out of the November games due to a throat injury sustained in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

    SPIN.ph sources said all is clear for Sotto, who is in his second season with the Adelaide 36ers, to join the Philippine team.

    Gilas has two away games, taking on Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13.

    Meralco import switch

    Johnny O'Bryant Meralco importThe Bolts are set to make a roster update.

    MERALCO, with one win in six games in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, is finally making an import change.

    Johnny O’Bryant averaged 26 points and 14.5 rebounds for the Bolts.

    In a game against Phoenix, O’Bryant went 2 for 17 and wound up with seven points. The Fuel Masters won, 89-82.

    The 29-year-old O’Bryant is set to join the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association.

    Pending the approval from the PBA, SPIN.ph is withholding the name of the Bolts' replacement import.

    UAAP leaders

    Schonny Wilson

    LA Salle's Fil-Am guard Schonny Winston leads all scorers after the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament with an average of 21.29 points through seven games.

    The Archers hold a 3-4 win-loss record for joint fourth with University of the East and Adamson.

    Naturalized Filipino citizen Ange Kouame from Ivory Coast leads the rebounding department with 11.43 per game. Ateneo shares second spot with National University at 5-2.

    La Salle's Evan Nelle topped the assists department with 7.8 assists per game.

    Nic Cabanero of cellar-dwelling UST (1-6) made the most turnovers with his 4.57 per game.

